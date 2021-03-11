Senator Capito shares concerns about issues at the border

WASHINGTON D.C. (WOAY) – Senator Shelley Moore Capito held a press conference on Thursday to discuss issues at the border.

The issue is the humanitarian issue of the current influx of unaccompanied children entering the United States at the southern border. Over the past couple of weeks, record numbers of children have entered the country which has caused many of them to be held in confined spaces for more than the legal seventy-two-hour period. Senator Capito fears that this crisis is tying up resources used to prevent the influx of illegal drugs.

“You think about what’s going on there in terms of the dedication of resources to preventing people from coming in,” said Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R)-WV. “Is diverting the resources away from, what I think is extremely important which is the disruption of the flow of illegal fentanyl, heroin, methamphetamine, everything that comes across that border.”

Senator Capito said she has brought the issue up to the current administration to fix the problem and free up the resources to continue combating the influx of illegal drugs.