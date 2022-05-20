Senator Capito responds to baby formula shortage and closing out the digital divide in West Virginia

WEST VIRGINIA (WOAY) – Steps are being taken to try to alleviate the nationwide baby formula shortage.

During a Thursday afternoon press conference, Senator Capito said she was pleased with the president’s decision to invoke the “Defense Production Act” allowing for quicker formula production.

However, Capito said the real concern was the shortage happening in the first place.

While various states have been trying to take measures into their own hand to help the shortage, Capito said that the FDA and the administration should have had a contingency plan put in place, to begin with, to help fill the gap.

“We need to make sure that we have a supply, but we also need to make sure that if something were to happen and we have to close the facility, we have the ability to create and make alternative facilities, and I think that has been the real problem,” Capito says.

Capito also touched on another big topic happening throughout the home state– the expansion of broadband internet.

She said West Virginia recently was awarded a $5 million dollar grant to put a final plan in place to tackle the digital divide.

