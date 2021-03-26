Senator Capito reacts to new election bill

WASHINGTON D.C. (WOAY) – Senator Shelley Moore Capito held a press conference on Thursday to discuss a recent bill to federalize elections.

The bill is the For the People Act which expands voter registration, voting access, and implements provisions for election security. Senator Capito expressed concerns that this bill is a power grab because it gives the federal government power to dictate election procedures.

“I hope that we can stand firm here and say we don’t want to federalize our elections,” said Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV). “We had a safe election last time because a lot of people formulated their ways to get record amounts of people to the ballot for their own states. So what works in Michigan may not work in West Virginia.”

The bill has passed the House of Representatives and is waiting for approval in the Senate.