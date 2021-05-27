Senator Capito Provides Update on Infrastructure Package Negotiations

WASHINGTON D.C (WOAY) – Senator Shelley Moore Capito held a press conference Thursday to update on the progress with the infrastructure package.

On Wednesday Senator Capito and the Environmental and Public Works Committee was able to create a Surface Transportation bill that frees up $311 billion for road construction and programs to address climate change over the next five years. Senator Capito, other Republicans, and President Joe Biden are still working on negotiating, but have begun to discuss payment options.

“We offered a $928 billion program over eight years, again keying I’m on the physical infrastructure that we’ve defined all the way through this process,” said Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R)-WV. “We have pay fore’s there that are highway trust fund, repurposing Covid dollars, a financing structure to bring more private investment in, user fees, and other avenues to pay.”

Senator Capito is hoping to meet with the President again next week to negotiate further.

