Senator Capito comments on latest Covid relief package

WASHINGTON D.C. (WOAY) – During a press conference on Thursday Senator Shelley Moore Capito commented on the new Covid relief bill.

The bill was passed in the House of Representatives on Wednesday without a single Republican vote. Senator Capito said some of the bill she fully supports such as individual checks, small business support, and virus prevention measures, but not the bloated spending.

“I rejected the bill because it is so bloated,” said Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R)-WV. “It’s got about a trillion dollars of extra spending and I’m just hearing today, honestly, certain details that have come out since the bill has been passed and how it’s going to impact different people.”

President Biden is expected to sign the bill on Friday.