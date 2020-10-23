Senator Capito “can’t wait” to vote for Judge Barrett’s confirmation

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WOAY) – Last week concluded the hearings for Judge Amy Coney Barrett. Next, the votes roll in for whether or not to confirm her as the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s replacement.

Yesterday, WOAY spoke with Senator Shelley Moore Capito just hours before her floor speech in support of Barrett’s confirmation. Capito says she expects Barrett to be confirmed as soon as Monday.

“She showed that she’s not afraid to stand up for herself but she’s not going to make pre-commitments on how she would rule on certain policy issues,” said the Republican senator. “She reiterated more than a few times that Congress sets the policies and the Supreme Court makes the judgment as to whether or not that policy is constitutional or not, so I can’t wait to vote for her next Monday.”

In her floor speech, Capito described Barrett as extremely qualified and a role model to young women in America.

