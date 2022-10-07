Senator Capito and colleagues express concern over reduced reimbursement for prescriptions

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) joined her colleagues in a letter to Assistant Secretary of Defense for Health Affairs Seileen Mullen about reduced reimbursements for TRICARE members.

Senator Tom Cotton (R-Ark) and Congressman Buddy Carter (R-GA-01) led the letter seeking answers about TRICARE beneficiaries’ options for maintaining access to local pharmacies.

The letter expresses concerns that Express Scripts will cut prescription reimbursements for 9.6 million TRICARE members next year.

Additionally, the letter states the 2022 pharmacy contracts will expire on October 24, reducing the pharmacy network for TRICARE recipients and their families.

