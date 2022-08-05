Senate Democrats reach agreement on Inflation Reduction Act

Washington, DC (AP) – Democratic senators have come to an agreement on the Inflation Reduction Act. US Senator Krysten Sinema (D)-AZ has agreed to move forward on the legislation following a compromise to remove the carried interest tax provision, protect advanced manufacturing, and boost the clean energy economy in the budget reconciliation legislation.

The bill will require a unanimous vote and the tie-breaking vote from Vice President Kamala Harris to pass on to the Senate.

If passed, President Biden can begin acting on priorities outlined during his election, including lowering prescription drug prices & health insurance premiums, investing in clean energy that will create jobs and economic opportunities for business and labor, reducing the deficit, and reforming the corporate tax code.

Related