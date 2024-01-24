Senate candidate to hold event in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – Zach Shrewsbury will visit Fayetteville as part of his campaign for the United States Senate.

He will be at FreeFolk Brewery from 6 to 8 p.m. on January 25. He will meet with community members and local candidates.

There will be an opportunity for voters to ensure their registration is accurate.

The campaign asks that those who plan to attend bring donations for local animal shelters.

Shrewsbury is set to take on Glenn Elliot, the mayor of Wheeling, in the Democratic senate primary this spring.

