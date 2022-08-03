Senate approves bill to aid vets exposed to toxic burn pits

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate has given final approval to a bill enhancing health care and disability benefits for millions of veterans exposed to toxic burn pits while serving in Iraq and Afghanistan. The bill now passes to President Joe Biden, who looks forward to signing it into law so veterans “finally get the benefits and comprehensive health care they earned and deserve.”

The US Senate overwhelmingly approved the legislation once before, but the process briefly derailed last week when Republicans made a late attempt to change the bill. The GOP objections delayed final passage, infuriating veterans groups and advocates, including comedian Jon Stewart.

