Sen. Stephen Baldwin named minority leader

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – State Senator Stephen Baldwin was selected to be the next minority leader.

“My approach is we’re going to fight the good fight,” said Senator Baldwin. “We don’t have a whole lot of power, but we have the power of conscience and we’re going to do the right thing for the state.”

Baldwin says he was hesitant to put his name in the hat at first since he has only served as senator for four years, but decided that there is a lot he could do for his community in that position. He’ll serve as the minority leader for the next two years and is ready to get to work, with his number one priority being broadband.

“That’s obviously going to be the top priority this session and I hope it is for the other side. I hope that’s something everyone can agree that we need to work on.”

Baldwin serves as the senator for Fayette, Summers, Monroe and Greenbrier counties.