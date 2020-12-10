Sen. Stephen Baldwin named minority leader

By
Kassie Simmons
-

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – State Senator Stephen Baldwin was selected to be the next minority leader.

“My approach is we’re going to fight the good fight,” said Senator Baldwin. “We don’t have a whole lot of power, but we have the power of conscience and we’re going to do the right thing for the state.”

Baldwin says he was hesitant to put his name in the hat at first since he has only served as senator for four years, but decided that there is a lot he could do for his community in that position. He’ll serve as the minority leader for the next two years and is ready to get to work, with his number one priority being broadband.

“That’s obviously going to be the top priority this session and I hope it is for the other side. I hope that’s something everyone can agree that we need to work on.”

Baldwin serves as the senator for Fayette, Summers, Monroe and Greenbrier counties.

Kassie Simmons
Kassie Simmons
Kassie Simmons joined the team in January 2019 as a weekend journalist. She graduated from Virginia Tech in just two and a half years with a BA in multimedia journalism. During her short time at Virginia Tech, she served as the editor for the university’s chapter of The Tab. Kassie was named the top reporter for The Tab at Virginia Tech on multiple occasions and made the list for the top 30 reporters for The Tab in the U.S. She also studied theater performance and minored in creative writing. Before coming to WOAY, Kassie interned at WSLS in Roanoke and the Tidewater Review in her hometown of West Point, Va. She has loved following breaking news since her childhood and has a passion for delivering the stories people care most about. Kassie is excited to be working in Southern West Virginia and looks forward to all the adventures ahead of her. You can follow her on Twitter at @KassieLSimmons and like her page on Facebook. If you have a story you think she should check out, send her an email at ksimmons@woay.com.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR