Sen. Capito continues discussion on growing inflation, expresses concern over Democratic spending

WEST VIRGINIA (WOAY) – Over six months after the Democratic Party’s advance of the $2 trillion Build Back Better Plan, the economy stands in turmoil.

However, the plan continues to get pushed. As the country now faces a new 40-year high in consumer prices in June of 9.1%, the biggest since 1981, Republicans and others fear that the revival of such a plan would only result in further debt, inflation, and even a possible recession.

Senator Shelley Moore Capito held a virtual press conference Wednesday afternoon to discuss the issue, one that she sees as problematic.

“I think it’s very clear, very, very clear that the flood of money and the overspending, particularly the Rescue Plan, damaged our economy out of this pandemic and has led to this inflation, along with other factors,” Capito says. “And for the life of me, I can’t see how they can go back and legitimately say we are going to be spending another trillion dollars.”

Capito further says that it’s concerning that there is talk to raise the taxes on small businesses when it would currently be more expensive for those businesses to pay their workers and bring in supplies.

Related