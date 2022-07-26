Select WV Division of Motor Vehicles services are back online

Charleston, WV (WOAY)- The WV Department of Motor Vehicles has regained access to select services after experiencing a system mainframe outage on Wednesday. The agency is using a workaround to process commercial driver’s licenses, driver’s licenses, instruction permits, and driver’s license reinstatement transactions. The West Virginia Office of Technology continues to work on system repairs to regain access to all services.

The Department of Transportation encourages customers to visit the DMV website for up-to-date alerts before visiting the regional offices. The department also recommends customers use the DMV online portal to complete vehicle registration and driver’s license renewals.

Related