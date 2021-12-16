Security increased at Tazewell County Schools following alleged threat

TAZEWELL, VA (WOAY) – Security is increased at Tazewell County schools in response to a potential school threat.

According to the Town of Tazewell Police Department, there were reports of rumors of a school threat late Wednesday evening.

After an investigation, the police determined the rumors came from Tiktok videos shared by students, and they say there were no threats directed toward the schools.

The police say the extra security will last over the next two days out of an abundance of caution.

