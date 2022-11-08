Secretary of State warns West Virginia Businesses to be cautious of third party providers offering Annual Report filing services

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner warns business owners to be cautious of third-party providers soliciting annual report filing services.

According to Warner, the solicitors provide documents the secretary’s office has not reviewed, approved, or considered official government notices.

Warner urges owners to read the fine print in the solicitations, as some providers are charging over 500% of the $25 fee.

The 2022 Annual report filing period does not begin until January 1 2023 and ends on June 20, 2023.

Business owners can use free tools provided by the Secretary of State’s Office at Business4.WV.gov.

