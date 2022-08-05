Secretaries of State request President Biden rescind Executive Order involving federal agencies in voter registration process

Washington, DC (WOAY) – Fifteen US Secretaries of State have signed a letter to President Biden proposing the overturn of Executive Order No. 14019, calling for federal agencies to develop plans to register voters in states that utilize the agency’s service or programs. The Executive Order also requires agencies to share registration plans with the President without consulting the states first.

WV Secretary of State Mac Warner signed the letter, citing the executive order “calls for federal agencies to act beyond their Congressionally specified functions.”

Related