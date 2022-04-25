Second annual Coffee and Tea Celebration makes its return to uptown Beckley

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – After a two-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, the Coffee and Tea Celebration made its way back to downtown Beckley.

Hosted by Beckley Events and local coffee and tea shops, the celebration dished out a number of food and desserts, live music, authors, and of course, plenty of coffee and tea samples to go around.

It was an opportunity for the businesses to promote their best menu selections, and for the community to enjoy the second one of the event’s kind since 2019.

“We’re just excited to be able to bring spring events again, and this one seemed like it was going to be a really good event after the first one we did so we wanted to bring it back again,” says Beckley Events Director, Jill Moorefield.

A number of local coffee shops were there promoting their best coffee variations. They ranged from the Chocolate Moose, Hebrews, and Beckley’s newest shop, Coffee on Main.

Ten other vendors were also there offering coffee, tea, and even desserts that are inspired by both.

The successful downtown event got its start as a way to not only bring the community together, but to appeal to the local college students who are a major part of it.

“When our committee met a few years ago we had a member from WVU Tech on there, and we were trying to think of something that might encourage some of the students to come over and enjoy, and they seemed to be really liking coffee and tea, and it’s just kind of an up-and-coming thing right now in the community,” says Moorefield.

Some other activities going on for the event included the crowning of the Miss Rhododendron Festival, a concert by the Beckley Arts Center music students, and a historical walking tour through town.

