Search for human remains near Alderson comes to an end, identity still unknown

ALDERSON, WV (WOAY) – The look for human remains on Muddy Creek Mountain near Alderson has wrapped up after a multiple day search.

Earlier this week on Tuesday the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office received a call about parts of a human skeleton being found near someone’s yard.

The person who found the remains was clearing the area to build a fence before stumbling upon them.

According to Sheriff Bruce Sloan, the Sheriff’s Department immediately began investigating.

“We had officers respond to the location and viewed what the property owner had found. And we were of the same opinion that what he found was part of human skeletal remains.”

After some time the Sheriff’s Office requested the assistance of the West Virginia K9 Search and Rescue Team in Kanawha County. They brought in a cadaver dog that would help find the rest of the remains. Eventually, they found the rest scattered around the area, some as far as 30 feet away.

The entire effort took roughly three days.

“Our crime scene team members were there, the cadaver dog, and the medical examiner. The cadaver dog actually indicated at several different locations on the property.”

The Sheriff’s Office is not sure of the identity of the person the remains belong to, and they also don’t know how long the remains have been there.

Now that the remains have been sent to Charleston for analysis, they’re hoping to know more in the coming weeks.

