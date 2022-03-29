Scott Brown Classic announces boys basketball rosters

WOAY – The Scott Brown Classic is returning in 2022, but there will be several notable changes compared to previous years.

After being held at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center, the games will move to Shady Spring High School on April 9. In addition, there will be a girls all-star basketball game for the first time since 2011.

The girls’ three-point contest will start at 2:00 PM on April 9, followed by the all-star game at 2:30. The boys’ three-point contest and dunk contest will begin around 4 PM, with the all-star game around 4:30.

James Monroe’s Matt Sauvage and Morgantown’s Dave Tallman have been named the two head coaches for the boys game, with area players scheduled to take part listed below.

C. Adam Toney A/AA All-Stars: Shad Sauvage (James Monroe), Cameron Thomas (James Monroe), Kaden Smallwood (Greater Beckley), Adam Drennen (Liberty), Tanner Whitten (Wyoming East), Chase McClung (Greenbrier West)

Mid-State Automotive AAA/AAAA All-Stars: Evan Colucci (Westside), Aaron Griffith (Greenbrier East), Maddex McMillen (Woodrow Wilson), Jacob Perdue (Oak Hill), Colby Pishner (Nicholas County)

