Schools in Greenbrier County move to remote learning after covid exposures

GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (WOAY)-The Greenbrier County Health Department has confirmed that individuals at Greenbrier East High School (GEHS), Eastern Greenbrier Middle School (EGMS), Western Greenbrier Middle School (WGMS), White Sulphur Springs Elementary (WSSE), Ronceverte Elementary, and Rupert Elementary have tested positive for COVID-19.

Those identified as close contacts will be notified and quarantined. Students at the identified schools will learn remotely on the dates noted below to allow for contact tracing and additional sanitization. The timeframe varies based on Health Department guidance related to each unique situation.

GEHS & EGMS students learn remotely Monday, November 9 & Tuesday, November 10. All schools are closed on Wednesday, November 11, in observance of Veterans Day. Students return on Thursday, November 12.

Rupert Elementary, Ronceverte Elementary, & WGMS students learn remotely Tuesday, November 10. The school is closed on Wednesday, November 11, in observance of Veterans Day. Students return on Thursday, November 12.

White Sulphur Springs Elementary students learn remotely Tuesday, November 10 – November 20. Students return on November 30 after the Thanksgiving Break.

During the closure, all extra-curricular and athletic activities are canceled at the identified facilities until the end of the first day students return to their respective school.

Due to the increase in COVID cases, the November 10 regular meeting of the Greenbrier County Board of Education will be entirely virtual. The meeting link is available at greenbriercountyschools.org.

To prevent the spread of COVID-19, everyone is urged to follow best health practices as issued by the Governor’s Executive Orders and outlined by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) and the West Virginia Department of Education (WVDE) guidance. This includes wearing face coverings, and practicing social distancing, and frequent hand washing and cleaning protocols.