School leaders on board with blended learning through December 4th in Raleigh County

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – This week, Raleigh County School leaders found out that they will be continuing with their blended learning model through December 4th.

The blended model has been in place within the county throughout the semester. School leaders have supported the board of education’s decision.

“We’re supportive of that decision all the way until December 4th,” said Beckley-Stratton Middle School Principal Yahon Smith. “I know that we’ll reassess that at that point in time. However, if there’s a decision to bring them back at some point in time into another phase, we’ll accept that also. We want to do what’s in the best interests of our students.”

The next phase for Raleigh County would have in-person students in the classroom four days each week with one day of remote learning.