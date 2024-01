Due to the winter weather we are experiencing, multiple schools in our view area will run on delays.

All schools in both Mercer and Monroe counties will run on a two-hour delay, for Wednesday, January 10th.

Also, due to the slick road conditions in Monroe County, bus 205 will pick up students in Sweet Springs, rather than Waiteville.

All schools in Summers and Pocahontas counties will operate on a three-hour delay for Wednesday, January 10th.

