School Delays and Closures for January 10

Oak Hill, WV (WOAY) – Due to inclement weather, multiple counties in our viewing area are reporting delays and closures for Wednesday, January 10.

The following counties will operate on two-hour delay schedules:

Fayette County

Raleigh County

In Fayette County, Buses 107, 2107, and 2233 will not be running today due to a mud slide.

Shady Spring Elementary, Middle and High School, and Ghent Elementary are closed today due to water issues.

The following county schools will operate on three-hour delay schedules:

Webster County

Nicholas County School faculty and staff will report on a 2-hour delay schedule.

The following county schools are closed:

Greenbrier County

Pocahontas County

Mercer County

Monroe County

Nicholas County

Bus 205 in Monroe County will not be picking students up in Waiteville tomorrow morning and will begin pick-ups in Sweet Springs.

WOAY will provide further updates as they are made available.

