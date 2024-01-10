School Delays and Closures for January 10

Oak Hill, WV (WOAY) – Due to inclement weather, multiple counties in our viewing area are reporting delays and closures for Wednesday, January 10.
The following counties will operate on two-hour delay schedules:
- Fayette County
- Raleigh County
In Fayette County, Buses 107, 2107, and 2233 will not be running today due to a mud slide.
Shady Spring Elementary, Middle and High School, and Ghent Elementary are closed today due to water issues.
The following county schools will operate on three-hour delay schedules:
- Webster County
Nicholas County School faculty and staff will report on a 2-hour delay schedule.
The following county schools are closed:
- Greenbrier County
- Pocahontas County
- Mercer County
- Monroe County
- Nicholas County
Bus 205 in Monroe County will not be picking students up in Waiteville tomorrow morning and will begin pick-ups in Sweet Springs.
WOAY will provide further updates as they are made available.