SOUTHERN WEST VIRGINIA (WOAY) – Several schools are experiencing changes for this upcoming week.

As reported last week, Mercer County Schools will be remote learning until at least Friday, Sept. 24.

Summers Middle School and Summers County High School will both be remote learning until at least Friday, Sept. 24.

River View High School in McDowell County will be remote learning tomorrow, Monday, Sept. 20.

Stay with WOAY for the latest changes.

