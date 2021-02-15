Schewel’s Furniture Company parterning with Salvation Army for “Sleep like a Baby” savings event

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Schewel’s Furniture Company is finishing up its President’s Day mattress sale as part of its “Sleep like a Baby” savings event.

Schewel’s is donating $5 for every mattress that is sold to the Salvation Army. The donations will go towards providing diapers and other infant care products for needy families. While the President’s Day mattress sale will end after Monday, the “Sleep like a Baby” event will still be going on at all Schewel’s locations.

“We are actually doing ‘Sleep like a Baby’ through the end of April,” said Schewel’s Furniture Company Sales Representative Lisa Brooks. “Schewel’s Company will be donating $5 for every mattress that is sold. The vendors, we have several different vendors here, will be donating $1 for each mattress sold.”

The “Sleep like a Baby” savings event will continue through the end of April. On April 23rd, all Schewel’s locations will be accepting diaper donations as the event comes to a close.