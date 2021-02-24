Schedule announced for New River CTC Invitational

WOAY – Organizers for the New River CTC Invitational announced the 2021 schedule on Wednesday, with all games planned for the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center. There are 15 boys basketball games planned, with three girls basketball games.
Wednesday, March 31
2:45 PM – Richwood vs. Independence
4:30 PM – Liberty vs. James Monroe
6:15 PM – Greenbrier West vs. Webster County
8:00 PM – Princeton vs. Nicholas County
Thursday, April 1
2:45 PM – Independence vs. James Monroe
4:30 PM – Woodrow Wilson vs. Spring Valley (Girls)
6:15 PM – Westside vs. Greenbrier West
8:00 PM – Wyoming East vs. Greenbrier East
Friday, April 2
1:00 PM – Liberty vs. Webster County
2:45 PM – Cabell Midland vs. Morgantown (Girls)
4:30 PM – Nicholas County vs. Wyoming East
6:15 PM – Cabell Midland vs. Woodrow Wilson
8:00 PM – Morgantown vs. Shady Spring
Saturday, April 3
1:00 PM – Morgantown vs. Woodrow Wilson (Girls)
2:45 PM – Morgantown vs. Woodrow Wilson (Boys)
4:30 PM – Westside vs. Princeton
6:15 PM – Man vs. Independence
8:00 PM – Shady Spring vs. Greenbrier East