Schedule announced for New River CTC Invitational

WOAY – Organizers for the New River CTC Invitational announced the 2021 schedule on Wednesday, with all games planned for the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center. There are 15 boys basketball games planned, with three girls basketball games.

Wednesday, March 31

2:45 PM – Richwood vs. Independence

4:30 PM – Liberty vs. James Monroe

6:15 PM – Greenbrier West vs. Webster County

8:00 PM – Princeton vs. Nicholas County

Thursday, April 1

2:45 PM – Independence vs. James Monroe

4:30 PM – Woodrow Wilson vs. Spring Valley (Girls)

6:15 PM – Westside vs. Greenbrier West

8:00 PM – Wyoming East vs. Greenbrier East

Friday, April 2

1:00 PM – Liberty vs. Webster County

2:45 PM – Cabell Midland vs. Morgantown (Girls)

4:30 PM – Nicholas County vs. Wyoming East

6:15 PM – Cabell Midland vs. Woodrow Wilson

8:00 PM – Morgantown vs. Shady Spring

Saturday, April 3

1:00 PM – Morgantown vs. Woodrow Wilson (Girls)

2:45 PM – Morgantown vs. Woodrow Wilson (Boys)

4:30 PM – Westside vs. Princeton

6:15 PM – Man vs. Independence

8:00 PM – Shady Spring vs. Greenbrier East