Schedule announced for Battle for the Springhouse

WOAY – This week, the Greenbrier Resort announced it would host high school basketball teams in the resort’s Colonial Hall, in a showcase being called Battle for the Springhouse.

This will be the first time the resort has hosted basketball in any capacity.

Eight teams – boys and girls – from West Virginia will be taking part February 4-5, including three from Southern West Virginia. The two-day schedule is below.

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 4

2 PM – Bridgeport vs. Martinsburg (Girls)

4 PM – Cabell Midland vs. Martinsburg (Boys)

6 PM – Greenbrier East vs. Nitro (Girls)

8 PM – Wyoming East vs. Bluefield (Boys)

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 5

1 PM – Girls Consolation

3 PM – Boys Consolation

5 PM – Boys Championship

7 PM – Girls Championship

