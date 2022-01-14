Schedule announced for Battle for the Springhouse

By
Matt Digby
-

WOAY – This week, the Greenbrier Resort announced it would host high school basketball teams in the resort’s Colonial Hall, in a showcase being called Battle for the Springhouse.

This will be the first time the resort has hosted basketball in any capacity.

Eight teams – boys and girls – from West Virginia will be taking part February 4-5, including three from Southern West Virginia. The two-day schedule is below.

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 4

2 PM – Bridgeport vs. Martinsburg (Girls)
4 PM – Cabell Midland vs. Martinsburg (Boys)
6 PM – Greenbrier East vs. Nitro (Girls)
8 PM – Wyoming East vs. Bluefield (Boys)

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 5

1 PM – Girls Consolation
3 PM – Boys Consolation
5 PM – Boys Championship
7 PM – Girls Championship

Sponsored Content

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR