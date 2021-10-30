Scarecrows decorate downtown Beckley

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Over the past few weeks, you may have seen scarecrows around the City of Beckley.

They’re from the city’s scarecrow decorating contest. It’s seen 21 local organizations build their own scarecrows with a unique style.

According to the Director of Beckley Events Jill Moorefield, it was a new idea this year that the city has been very happy with.

“It exceeded our expectations,” Moorefield said. “We ended up with 21 entries and 30 scarecrows because some had multiple entries. It was so creative and exciting building some community spirit and making the town look festive.”

The winning scarecrows were from the Beckley Art Center with their crows on Neville Street. Second place was the Raleigh County Public Defender’s Office. Third place was the Raleigh County Public Library.

Many scarecrows are expected to stay up until November 1.

