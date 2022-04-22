Saunders, Radford joining new college teams

WOAY – Two Southern West Virginia natives both announced this week they will continue their basketball careers at different locations.

On Thursday, Emily Saunders announced she will join Youngstown State after three seasons with Tennessee. The 2019 Wyoming East graduate received multiple honors during her time with the Lady Warriors, including Gatorade’s WV Player of the Year, and WOAY Girls Basketball Player of the Year. She helped Wyoming East make three Class AA state championship games, winning the title as a freshman in 2016.

Woodrow Wilson graduate Bryce Radford is returning to Raleigh County, as he will join WVU Tech from Indiana University of Pennsylvania. Radford, who has three years of eligibility remaining, was a First Team All-State selection with the Flying Eagles as a senior, and reached the milestone of 1,000 career points. He appeared in more than 20 games for the Crimson Hawks last season as they reached the Division II national semifinals.

