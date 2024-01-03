Saturday Storm Update: Snow, Freezing Rain and Rain

WOAY-TV (Oak Hill, WV): A fast-moving storm will bring a wintry potpourri of weather on Saturday.

SNOW: First of all, a cold front will produce a dusting of snow early Thursday but no school delays are expected.

Second, the Saturday storm will produce snow from 6-10 a.m. with 1-2 inches of accumulation. West of Route 19 and the New River communities like Thurmond and Prince have upside risk to only 0.5″ of accumulation. It will be a dry snow and come down moderately to heavily in a short time span, so expect it to accumulate on secondary roads and the shoulders of main roads.

ICE: Snow changes to freezing drizzle/freezing rain by 10 a.m. and then drizzle by noon. Ice accumulation will range from 0.10 inch in the Greenbrier Valley (better chance for accretion of ice on sidewalks, driveways and the shoulders of secondary roads) to trace amounts (or enough to be evident on car windshields and colder, metal surfaces but not enough to cause roads to become a sheet of ice) along Route 19.

RAIN: Just trace rain amounts in the afternoon, so more of a drizzle and damp afternoon following the morning snow and freezing rain.

