Saturday Basketball Roundup – January 15

WOAY – It was a tough afternoon for both West Virginia basketball squads, following road losses to Big 12 opponents.

The Mountaineer men led for much of the first half at Kansas, before the Jayhawks countered to lead at halftime, going on to win 85-59. Malik Curry scored 23 points off the bench for WVU in the loss. The West Virginia women are now 1-3 in Big 12 play following a 73-57 loss at Texas.

Marshall men’s basketball also came up short against Rice, 87-77, meaning a seventh straight loss for the Thundering Herd. The Marshall women, however, won against the Owls, with Savannah Wheeler reaching 1,000 career points.

The full basketball scoreboard from Saturday is below.

MEN’S COLLEGE

Kansas 85, West Virginia 59

Rice 87, Marshall 77

WVU Tech 83, Brescia 63

Davis & Elkins 80, Concord 65

WOMEN’S COLLEGE

Texas 73, West Virginia 57

Marshall 66, Rice 53

WVU Tech 82, Brescia 49

Concord 81, Davis & Elkins 66

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS

Shady Spring 80, Parkersburg 40

James Monroe 81, Tyler Consolidated 47

Meadow Bridge 50, Union 34

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS

Chapmanville 55, Summers County 39

