Saturday Basketball Roundup – January 15

WOAY – It was a tough afternoon for both West Virginia basketball squads, following road losses to Big 12 opponents.
The Mountaineer men led for much of the first half at Kansas, before the Jayhawks countered to lead at halftime, going on to win 85-59. Malik Curry scored 23 points off the bench for WVU in the loss. The West Virginia women are now 1-3 in Big 12 play following a 73-57 loss at Texas.
Marshall men’s basketball also came up short against Rice, 87-77, meaning a seventh straight loss for the Thundering Herd. The Marshall women, however, won against the Owls, with Savannah Wheeler reaching 1,000 career points.
The full basketball scoreboard from Saturday is below.
MEN’S COLLEGE
Kansas 85, West Virginia 59
Rice 87, Marshall 77
WVU Tech 83, Brescia 63
Davis & Elkins 80, Concord 65
WOMEN’S COLLEGE
Texas 73, West Virginia 57
Marshall 66, Rice 53
WVU Tech 82, Brescia 49
Concord 81, Davis & Elkins 66
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS
Shady Spring 80, Parkersburg 40
James Monroe 81, Tyler Consolidated 47
Meadow Bridge 50, Union 34
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS
Chapmanville 55, Summers County 39