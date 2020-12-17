Santa Clause is coming to Lewisburg

LEWISBURG, WV (WOAY) – Santa Clause will make a pass through Lewisburg on his way to the North Pole this year.

The city was able to get in touch with Santa and he agreed to drive through the city with an escort from the fire department and first responders. Santa will pass through this Saturday December 19th at 1 PM. Residents are asked not to line up downtown, but to review the route and find a viewing place closest to their home.

“We are asking for no one to line up downtown, but we will send out a route and they can come out of their homes, the children, and wave at Santa and hopefully help him on his way,” said City Manager Misty Hill.

The map of the route will be released on the city’s social media pages in the coming days.