Santa Claus to help serve meals to seniors

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – The Raleigh County Commission on Aging will have a special guest serving meals later this week.

Usually, the organization offers meals to seniors as an opportunity to gather and socialize, but that hasn’t been possible since the start of the pandemic. Since then, seniors have been able to pick up meals to-go in front of the commission’s building. On Wednesday, Santa Claus will help hand out those meals.

“Were very excited,” said director of social services Terri Tilley. “We’re very excited and we hope that our seniors will enjoy it and know we’re doing this for them. We want them to enjoy it, to have some joy and some happiness related to Christmas.”

Santa will start handing out those meals at 12 p.m. Those interested in getting a meal must be 60 or older.

