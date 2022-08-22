Ruth Wyand to perform Carnegie Hall’s Ivy Terrace Concert Series on August 25

Lewisburg, WV (WOAY) – Carnegie Hall’s Ivy Terrace Concert Series continues, presenting musician, songwriter, and vocalist Ruth Wyand on Thursday, August 25 at 6:30 pm. Sponsored by City National Bank, the concerts take place outside Carnegie Hall’s Ivy Terrace. Attendees will watch the performance from the lawn in front of New River Community and Technical College.

The Hall advises attendees to bring a lawn chair or blanket and pack a picnic to enjoy an evening of live music. All Ivy Terrace concerts are free, open to the public, and alcohol-free.

Ruth Wyand is a guitar virtuoso with powerful fingerpicking, bottleneck slide, and a warm alto voice. Wyand plays a mix of Americana, Jazz, Blues, Folk, and Country, incorporating a portion of Piedmont picking and bluegrass clawhammer. Her universal and unique songwriting style transcends genres with timeless and emotionally resonant lyrics.

Concerts are subject to cancellation due to inclement weather. Carnegie Hall encourages anyone interested in attending The Ivy Terrace Concert Series to follow and like Carnegie Hall’s Facebook page for updates on events. For more information, visit www. carnegiehallwv.org or call (304)645-7917. The Hall is located on 611 Church Street in Lewisburg, WV.

