Rotary Club of Princeton hosts Polio Education Fundraiser and Membership event

PRINCETON, WV (WOAY) – The Rotary Club of Princeton announces it’s hosting a Polo Education Fundraiser and Membership event Thursday, Oct. 22 at the Sophisticated Hound Brewery at 5 p.m.

Anyone interested in being a part of the largest service organization in the world and joining in the efforts to eliminate Polio from the remaining countries should attend.

Those individuals who are looking to become a person of action and helping to promote peace in the world are encouraged to attend the event this year. The Sophisticated Hound has joined in the effort and will donate $0.50 of all proceeds from the purchase of the WV Common draft sold throughout the entire weekend, from Oct. 22-24.

The Rotary Club affords its members the opportunity to make a difference in the world by helping to provide: clean water, addressing food security issues locally and worldwide, the promotion of peace on a global scale, providing scholarships to local students and much more.

For more details, please come participate in the event at the Sophisticated Hound at 5 p.m. on Oct. 22 or ask a local Rotarian how you can help join and make a difference.

The Sophisticated Hound is located at 833 Mercer Street, Princeton, WV 24740.