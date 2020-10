RONCEVERTE, WV (WOAY) – The City of Ronceverte has announced trick-or-treat times.

According to the city officials, trick-or-treat will be ono Saturday, October 31, 2020, from 6 pm – 8 pm. They recommend going to houses of family, friends, or people you know, and only if the porch lights are on.

The city reminds everyone to follow the guidelines suggested by the Governor.