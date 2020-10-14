Road completly shutdown after truck gets caught on powerlines

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY)- Robert C Byrd Drive is currently shutdown near the CVS and intersection of South Oakwood Ave in Beckley due to an accident.

According to Captain Edward Wills with the Beckley Fire Department, an 18 wheeler carrying cars crashed into power lines causing a fire. The truck, as well as a car on the truck, caught fire. No injuries have been reported at this time, but the power lines are completely down, and the road is closed indefinitely. The Beckley Fire Department as well as AEP are currently on scene.

