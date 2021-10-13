River View rallies for home win Tuesday

BRADSHAW, WV (WOAY) – Playing the second game of a “three home games in eight days” stretch,” River View found itself trailing Wyoming East at multiple points in the first half.

The Warriors opened the scoring on a Caden Cook touchdown run, then reclaimed the lead early in the second quarter thanks to Gabriel Riling.

But following East’s first score, Maleek Woodson returned the ensuing kickoff for a touchdown to tie the game. After going behind 13-6, Zaiden Beckner’s touchdown run and the corresponding two-point conversion gave the Raiders a 14-13. They would keep that momentum, going on to win 36-13.

River View stays in Bradshaw Friday when they host Montcalm, while Wyoming East returns to the War Zone that night to face Point Pleasant.

Additional high school sports scores from Tuesday are below.

GIRLS SOCCER

Oak Hill 2, Woodrow Wilson 1

Midland Trail 2, Logan 1

Charleston Catholic 6, Nicholas County 0

BOYS SOCCER

Princeton 4, PikeView 0

Woodrow Wilson 3, South Charleston 1

George Washington 2, Oak Hill 0

Mercer Christian 5, Oak Hill Academy 2

Ravenswood 13, Independence 0

VOLLEYBALL

Greenbrier West 3, James Monroe 1

Greenbrier East 2, PikeView 0; Greenbrier East 2, Liberty 0

