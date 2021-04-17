River View girls win first sectional title in school history

BRADSHAW, WV (WOAY) – On Friday night, River View narrowly defeated James Monroe 48-46 to win the Class A, Region 3, Section 1 championship.
The win marks the girls basketball team’s first sectional title in school history, according to their Facebook page. Check out highlights from this matchup above!
Other high school sports scores:
BOYS BASKETBALL (REGULAR SEASON)
Greenbrier West 74, Midland Trail 57
Bluefield 70, PikeView 58
BASEBALL
Independence 9, Nicholas County 0
Lincoln County 14, Woodrow Wilson 7
Shady Spring 16, Princeton 6
Bluefield 18, Summers County 2
SOFTBALL
Midland Trail 5, Nicholas County 2
Shady Spring 12, Oak Hill 1
