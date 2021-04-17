River View girls win first sectional title in school history

BRADSHAW, WV (WOAY) – On Friday night, River View narrowly defeated James Monroe 48-46 to win the Class A, Region 3, Section 1 championship.

The win marks the girls basketball team’s first sectional title in school history, according to their Facebook page. Check out highlights from this matchup above!

Other high school sports scores:

BOYS BASKETBALL (REGULAR SEASON)

Greenbrier West 74, Midland Trail 57

Bluefield 70, PikeView 58

BASEBALL Independence 9, Nicholas County 0 Lincoln County 14, Woodrow Wilson 7 Shady Spring 16, Princeton 6 Bluefield 18, Summers County 2 SOFTBALL Midland Trail 5, Nicholas County 2 Shady Spring 12, Oak Hill 1

