Rishi Sunak named as Britain’s next prime minister

LONDON (AP) — Former Treasury chief Rishi Sunak will become Britain’s next prime minister after winning the Conservative leadership race.

Sunak now faces the task of stabilizing the party and country during economic and political turbulence. He is Britain’s first leader of color and the nation’s third leader just this year.

Sunak will take over as prime minister from Liz Truss who resigned from the position last week following 45 days in office.

Sunak’s only rival conceded and withdrew after failing to reach the nomination threshold of 100 Conservative lawmakers needed to stay in the race.

