BLUEFIELD AND PRINCETON, WV (WOAY) – On Saturday night, both Mercer County Appalachian League baseball teams were at home.

The Bluefield Ridge Runners fall to the Bristol State Liners 10-9. They now sit at 8-12 on the season.

Princeton also suffered a close defeat, with the Pulaski River Turtles besting them 9-8. The Whistlepigs have now lost four games in a row.

Check out highlights from both contests above!

