Rice hands Marshall first loss of the season

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOAY) – “Nothing really worked for us today,” said quarterback Grant Wells. “I don’t know if we had a different mentality, or what, coming into this game.”

Wells threw five interceptions in Marshall’s 20-0 loss to Rice, their first defeat of the season. The redshirt freshman entered the game with 16 touchdowns and four interceptions on the season.

On the Thundering Herd’s opening drive, they failed to convert on a fourth and 10 attempt. The next possession, Wells through his first interception of the day, setting the stage for the wrong type of career performance.

Four more drives would end in interceptions, including one that was returned for a touchdown in the third quarter. That gave Rice a 20-0 lead, which they held onto despite not having their starting quarterback or leading receiver due to COVID-19.

Marshall also had its fair share of coronavirus-related absences, including their two starting offensive tackles. Wells was under constant pressure and never settled into a rhythm after the early miscues, tossing three of his interceptions in the second half.

Marshall was shut out for the first time ever in Joan C. Edwards Stadium.

As head coach Doc Holliday pointed out in his post-game press conference, the Herd still can clinch a spot in the Conference USA title game with a win over Charlotte on Friday.

But that now becomes a must-win game.