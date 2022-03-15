Revolutionary pre-manufactured building materials company coming to Bluefield

BLUEFIELD, WV (WOAY) – Even more new opportunities are underway in the City of Bluefield.

A groundbreaking ceremony for Omnis Building Technologies was held Tuesday, a California-based manufacturing company.

The $40 million-dollar, 150,000 sq. foot facility will produce pre-manufactured materials which will revolutionize residential construction. It will also bring in between 150 to 300 new jobs in the process.

“Not only the direct jobs but the indirect, because once you got that many people working making a very good, livable wage, then they will spend money in the local economy through retail, dining, and we feel like there will be a housing uptick, things like that,” Executive Director for the Bluefield Economic Development Authority, Jim Spencer says.

“So, there’s the direct benefit with the direct jobs that Omnis will create, then the indirect benefit of having other jobs in the area as well,” he says.

Dignitaries from the Bluefield community and beyond came out to the future site of Omnis to welcome the new company to the area. Governor Jim Justice also paid a visit to speak on behalf of the facility and praise the city for all of the new economic opportunities they have brought to the state in the past few years.

The company will not only create more jobs in the area but bring in further housing potential.

“This has taken 14 months to get to where we are at today and we have been working with them since November of 2020,” Spencer says. “We thank Governor Justice’s team, this wouldn’t be happening without their support, we appreciate them and the company.”

A manufacturing product that’s unique to West Viriginia, the concrete insulated building units, or CIBU, is affordable and structurally-sound building material. The new homes the facility will create and sell will be put together using this material.

The future home of Omnis is located right next to the Bluefield Area Transit Authority. Spencer says there are other sites open in the location for more businesses to come in.

