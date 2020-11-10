Reverse Veteran’s Day Parade in Beckley cancelled

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY)- Due to the weather forecast of heavy rains and thunderstorms for November 11, 2020 the decision has been made to cancel the Reverse Veteran’s Day Parade that was to be held at the Raleigh County Memorial Airport.

Commander David Bragg has directed the committee not to reschedule the event. The American Legion Post 32 will instead honor Army Veteran Mack Skaggs, who was chosen to serve as the 2020 Grand Marshall, at a smaller, social distanced event at the Legion’s headquarter located at 1708 S. Kanawha Street, Beckley, WV 25801 at 11:30 am, November 11th.

This event will be indoors and will proceed rain or shine. There will be refreshments served and the media is welcome to attend. Grand Marshall Mack Skaggs will be available for interviews.

The Veteran’s Day Parade Committee would like to thank all of the participants who signed up to be a part of this event. We would also like to thank everyone who donated items for the kids and Veteran’s bags that were to be distributed at the Parade.

The Veteran’s bags, filled with wonderful donations from our community partners, will be delivered to the American Legion.