Retro Reset Rasslin to celebrate its year anniversary on Saturday February 2nd

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY)- It’s been one year of Surplexes, Arm Bars, and Figure 4 Leg Locks. I am of course talking about Retro Reset Rasslin.

When locals think of Retro Reset, wrestling doesn’t come to mind, but Retro Reset has been hosting wrestling matches for a year now.

“Yeah. So, for the last year, we’ve been doing monthly wrestling shows here at the Crossroads Mall,” explained Clay Williams, Co-owner of Retro Reset. “We bring names from all over the country, WWE, hall of famers, [it’s a] family-friendly event. We have a full crowd and people just come out and get to have a great time and watch some wrestling.”

While the seats may look empty, they get on average 200 plus people per match and over 10,000 people viewing it on tv and online streams, but why start these rasslin matches?

“Well, at the time, there was really nobody in this area that was doing it over here. And, you know, it was something I grew up watching and we kind of got approached about it. We said, well, let’s give it a try. And a year later it’s still going strong,” said Williams.

Don’t worry if your tummy does some rumbling too, the veteran-owned Dog Tag Cafe does concessions for the matches. Doors open at 5:30 and the show starts at 6 for the live match. On Thursday viewers can watch it on TV, Facebook, and YouTube at 9 pm.

Their year anniversary show will be tomorrow, February 3rd at 6 pm at Retro Reset in the Crossroads Mall. General admission is $10 and front row seats are $15.

