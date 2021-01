MERCER COUNTY, WV (WOAY)- The Bluefield Police Department is mourning the loss of a retired lieutenant due to COVID-19.

Today, the law enforcement community mourns the loss of retired Bluefield Police Lieutenant James Vance, after a courageous battle with COVID. Lieutenant Vance leaves behind a wife and two young daughters to cherish his memory. Lieutenant Vance will be missed by all that knew him. Please, keep his wife and children in your thoughts and prayers.