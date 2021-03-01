Restaurant Week aims to highlight local businesses in Tazewell County

TAZEWELL, VA (WOAY) – Restaurant Week is kicking off in Tazewell County.

Participating restaurants in Tazewell, Bluefield and Richlands will be offering a special offer or unique dish for the week.

This is the first ever Restaurant week Tazewell County has put together, and Amanda Hoops with Tazewell Today says this week is a great opportunity to support local business.

“Today kicks off Restaurant Week in Tazewell County, we are promoting all of our locally-owned restaurants March 1-7,” Hoops said. “Things are really crazy and we need to pull together to support the business owners who have been struggling this whole year.”

You can visit TazewellCountyRestaurantWeek.com for more information on participating restaurants.