Princeton resale store gives free prom dresses to students

PRINCETON, WV (WOAY) – Free prom dresses are on the rack at a resale store in Princeton. Upscale Resale has been hosting what they call a Dress Drive, where high school seniors can come and pick any dress to sparkle on their prom night.

Co-owner Angie Perkins said, “Financially, I think the pandemic really affected people. And you know, prom gowns are something that are very expensive. So we have been able to give fifty-some away to families that you know, probably couldn’t have afforded them or just needed them.”

Wyoming East High School donated approximately 80 brand new prom gowns to the store. From then on, Upscale Resale has had multiple donations for this prom season.

“We don’t sell formal and we thought, ‘what are we going to do?’ because they were beautiful gowns. And we just talked about it together and realized, hey let’s donate them. Let’s bring more in. And people just started bringing it and bringing it and bringing it.”

Perkins said their time giving back has been memorable and they have some new ways to help out their community coming soon.

“If you need gowns, come in. If you have gowns to donate, please do that. It has been a blessing for us and we have had so much fun doing it and we want to continue.”

If you don’t have anything to wear, don’t worry. Upscale Resale could be your Fairy Godmother. Alongside the free gowns, they are also giving away jewelry and shoes.

