Republican Party of Raleigh County hosts rally at Epling Stadium

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The Republican Party of Raleigh County held a rally on Thursday night at Epling Stadium.

They called it the Election 2020 Rally, and it featured the Allen Ave Band band as well as various speakers like WV Secretary of State Mac Warner and Commissioner of Agriculture Kent Leonhardt.

GOP Chairman for Raleigh County Mark Harris said the idea was to rally local Republicans and hear from their choices in November.

“What we really want is to bring people back together. It’s good to bring people back together to fight for the right things to do the right thing and to get the right people elected in November,” he said.

Sen. Shelley Moore Capito and Congresswoman Carol Miller also sent in video clips for the event. Several state delegates were in attendance.

Around 50 people attended and masks and social distancing were encouraged.