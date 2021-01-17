Reports: Charles Huff to be new Marshall head coach

WOAY – On Saturday, multiple outlets reported that Charles Huff will become Marshall’s new head coach.

The current Alabama running backs coach and associate head coach would succeed Doc Holliday, who’s contract expired earlier in the month. Holliday exited with an 85-54 record and was twice named the Conference USA’s Coach of the Year.

Huff brings nearly two decades of coaching experience including stops at Penn State, Vanderbilt and the Buffalo Bills. 247 Sports rated him as the best recruiter in the country for the class of 2021. The same publication credits him with recruiting Devonta Smith to Alabama and Saquon Barkley and Miles Sanders to Penn State.

Under Huff’s tutelage this season, Crimson Tide running back Najee Harris amassed over 1,800 yards from scrimmage and scored 30 touchdowns.